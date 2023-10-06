v0.9.0 - The Great Next Fest Update

The very first version to be playable by everyone during Next Fest coming week! Many minor fixes, but also some major (quality of life) improvements. Also still with many bugs and as some breaking changes have been made to the content included, your previous saves might not work entirely as expected ;-)
As always, let us know what you think through our Discord or the feedback form, and be sure to check in with our livestreams next Wednesday the 11th and Saturday the 16th at 21:00 CEST!
Highlights
- Replace InfoPanel with new UI Toolkit-based implementation
- Add Foliage to LargeDevSite
- Update Large DevSite terrain, spawnpoints, include with demo / playtest
- Move really old early testing models / placeables from alpha back to dev content to make sure they're not included in Demo / Playtest builds (old food trucks)
Other Fixes
- Add more descriptive tooltips
- Reset Crowding (overlay) data when creating / loading an event
- Various fixes, including updating infopanel when changes are made
- Fix trashcan construction
- Rotate and fix stage large interaction / performance areas
- Add place toilet objective, fix place bar objective for tutorial
- Fix number rounding in Post Production Panel
- Add overflow-hide class and use to limit long names in load game menu
- Fix typo in Attractiveness PopUp
- Limit event name for new sandbox games to 128 characters
- Fix typo in weather notification
- Update Main Menu to include buttons to Discord, Survey Form, use project version to render instead of version file
- Use same margins for all Main Menu buttons
- Update GameInputActions
Changed files in this update