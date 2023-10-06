v0.9.0 - The Great Next Fest Update

The very first version to be playable by everyone during Next Fest coming week! Many minor fixes, but also some major (quality of life) improvements. Also still with many bugs and as some breaking changes have been made to the content included, your previous saves might not work entirely as expected ;-)

As always, let us know what you think through our Discord or the feedback form, and be sure to check in with our livestreams next Wednesday the 11th and Saturday the 16th at 21:00 CEST!

Highlights

Replace InfoPanel with new UI Toolkit-based implementation

Add Foliage to LargeDevSite

Update Large DevSite terrain, spawnpoints, include with demo / playtest

Move really old early testing models / placeables from alpha back to dev content to make sure they're not included in Demo / Playtest builds (old food trucks)

Other Fixes