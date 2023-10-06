Patch 1.5.6 nerfs rats a little.

We’re getting closer to a bigger update, so this patch fixes mostly bugs… Behind the scenes, other changes have been made but will be released in one big swoop. Hopefully in a couple of weeks.
Gameplay Changes
- Reduces the damage caused by most rats.
- When you make a bug report, the report is always saved but you get to choose whether or not to open an explorer window to its location.
- When you retire all of your small items are automatically passed on to the next wayfarer. Any large items that don’t fit in the vault are also added to your inventory, any large items that don’t are placed in a bag on the ground at your starting position.
Bug Fixes
- Solves a generator issue with the monster cave template.
- Story states cannot linger affecting the behavior of traders in the next town you visit.
- Joining an existing camp supersedes the camping restrictions in settlements.
- Hope traits from a previous character cannot linger in the UI.
- Internal rooms add an extra doorway for doors that are closed with a timer.
- The buffs bestowed on you by items worn when you reload a game, don’t wear off when time passes.
- The pick-up prompt for thrown weapons appears consistently even if you throw before and after switching levels in a node.
- Fixes a case where guide stones failed to work their magic.
- Traders should not offer makeshift dandelion seeds. Although this does not affect existing stocks.
- Sigil forges can be placed in small rooms that also contain a statue.
- Addresses a few missing texts.
- Addresses a couple of typos.
Changed files in this update