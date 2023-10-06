Patch 1.5.6 nerfs rats a little.

We’re getting closer to a bigger update, so this patch fixes mostly bugs… Behind the scenes, other changes have been made but will be released in one big swoop. Hopefully in a couple of weeks.

Gameplay Changes

Reduces the damage caused by most rats.

When you make a bug report, the report is always saved but you get to choose whether or not to open an explorer window to its location.

When you retire all of your small items are automatically passed on to the next wayfarer. Any large items that don’t fit in the vault are also added to your inventory, any large items that don’t are placed in a bag on the ground at your starting position.

Bug Fixes