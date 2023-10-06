 Skip to content

Bengbo update for 6 October 2023

Patch 1.4.6

Share · View all patches · Build 12376643 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The patch includes the following:

  • The energy cost bug in the Guru Menu has been fixed.
  • Updated materials.
  • Drink bartenders' chests now glow warm.
  • New environmental meshes added.
  • Post-processing adjustment.

Changed files in this update

