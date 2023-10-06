 Skip to content

Ontotis update for 6 October 2023

Quick Fixes - Patch v1.0.3

Thank you everyone for playing the game, based on feedback received by players here are some quality improvements:

  • Flashlight lasts 30% longer.
  • Added 2 more batteries.
  • Player's stamina regenerates slighly faster.
  • Changed the locations of the small fuse and one of the wooden planks in order to be easier to find.
  • Increased the distance of the pickup icon for some items.
  • Reduced the rain particles and slighly reduced the volumetric fog to increase outside performance.
  • Added 2 more sound triggers in the game.

Lastly note that the game is build around Lumen which is demanding realtime lightning/shadow/reflection technology, so it is strongly recommended to use TSR for performance increase. (50%-70% values for lower GPUs and 70-90% values for higher GPUs).

