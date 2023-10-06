Quick Fixes - Patch v1.0.3

Thank you everyone for playing the game, based on feedback received by players here are some quality improvements:

Flashlight lasts 30% longer.

Added 2 more batteries.

Player's stamina regenerates slighly faster.

Changed the locations of the small fuse and one of the wooden planks in order to be easier to find.

Increased the distance of the pickup icon for some items.

Reduced the rain particles and slighly reduced the volumetric fog to increase outside performance.

Added 2 more sound triggers in the game.

Lastly note that the game is build around Lumen which is demanding realtime lightning/shadow/reflection technology, so it is strongly recommended to use TSR for performance increase. (50%-70% values for lower GPUs and 70-90% values for higher GPUs).