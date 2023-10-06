Patch Note 0.103.4

Aiming
- By default, the character holds the weapon parallel to the ground. That is, now you can shoot in the desired direction without pointing the cursor directly at the enemy.
- Free aiming is available while holding the Ctrl key (the scanner is activated by the X key).
- Aiming Assist. Now there is no need to hold the aiming cursor exactly on the enemy. The character himself aims at the enemy's body parts that are under the area of the aiming cursor.
Melee
- To break out of a grapple now use the keys: F, Tab or LMB.
Item information
- The information displayed (specifics and description) about items in the pop-up tooltips has been significantly expanded.
Enemies
- Infected can now parkour: climbing on high places, crossing obstacles, jumping over walls and fences.
- Infected can wound the game character's legs.
Survival
- A single tourniquet stops any type of bleeding.
- The character is affected by the weight of items and equipment.
- A character's maximum carrying capacity is limited to 80 kg.
- Heavy weight of equipment leads to rapid stamina consumption and reduced movement speed.
Inventory
- Consumable items (medicines, drinks, food) can be used in the inventory by pressing RMB and selecting the "use" action.
- In the inventory, wounds and injuries are displayed on the character.
- Medicines, tourniquets and bandages can be used by dragging on the injured body part.
Spotted bugs
Bugs affecting gameplay. In the process of fixing:
- Unable to interact with some random containers.
- Under some conditions it completely lost the ability to interact with interactive objects. The fix is to hold RMB while interacting with objects.
Changed files in this update