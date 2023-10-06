 Skip to content

Monos: The Endless Tower update for 6 October 2023

Day One Patch Notes

Build 12376584

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone,

Now that Monos: The Endless Tower has officially launched, we want to ensure that your gaming experience is nothing short of extraordinary.
That's why we strongly recommend applying the Day 1 patch.

Most notable fixes are:

  • Fixed a bug where the player would sometimes lose the ability to see enemies through towers
  • Fixed a rare case where sometimes the attack SFX is not played
  • Fixed a bug where pressing the ESC key while in the settings menu would redirect directly to the game
  • Fixed a bug that could lead to some missing paths in the Underground Tier
  • Fixed a rare case where sometimes the old tower segment doesn't disappear

