Day One Patch Notes

Hello everyone,
Now that Monos: The Endless Tower has officially launched, we want to ensure that your gaming experience is nothing short of extraordinary.
That's why we strongly recommend applying the Day 1 patch.
Most notable fixes are:
- Fixed a bug where the player would sometimes lose the ability to see enemies through towers
- Fixed a rare case where sometimes the attack SFX is not played
- Fixed a bug where pressing the ESC key while in the settings menu would redirect directly to the game
- Fixed a bug that could lead to some missing paths in the Underground Tier
- Fixed a rare case where sometimes the old tower segment doesn't disappear
Changed files in this update