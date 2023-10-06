Patch 4.0.3

New patch out!

There were some issues with how stat bars for the player and enemy were being initialized and/or updated at the beginning of combat encounters, leading to occasional situations where cards wouldn't be drawn. A few players reported this issue to me, and after this fix, I haven't experienced it again. But, please let me know if it reappears!

Ensure that enemy cards aren't added to the player deck in instances where you might retreat during the enemy turn or the enemy dies during their turn (e.g. bleeding damage).

Some minor UI polish for stat bars

Next up, I'm working on a big balance patch that should make playing the game more enjoyable and smoother overall. Thanks everyone for being patient with me as I fix these various issues and work on polishing the game!

-Tim (the dev)