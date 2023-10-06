 Skip to content

DINO MERCS update for 6 October 2023

Patch 4.0.3

Share · View all patches · Build 12376557 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New patch out!

  • There were some issues with how stat bars for the player and enemy were being initialized and/or updated at the beginning of combat encounters, leading to occasional situations where cards wouldn't be drawn. A few players reported this issue to me, and after this fix, I haven't experienced it again. But, please let me know if it reappears!
  • Ensure that enemy cards aren't added to the player deck in instances where you might retreat during the enemy turn or the enemy dies during their turn (e.g. bleeding damage).
  • Some minor UI polish for stat bars

Next up, I'm working on a big balance patch that should make playing the game more enjoyable and smoother overall. Thanks everyone for being patient with me as I fix these various issues and work on polishing the game!

-Tim (the dev)

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1827641 Depot 1827641
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1827642 Depot 1827642
  • Loading history…
