Procrastinaut Beta 1.6.0.6 Now Live!

Welcome, nauts. The inventor of Always-Warping-DRM Spaceships has made the following edits to the code:
An obscure fullscreen issue has probably been resolved
Stats no longer get eaten when you jump into the abyss at an inopportune time
Space Jellies are now proper alcoholics as intended
Font has been slightly updated
Achievments! But don't waste your time trying to get them for now, they are not fully implemented.
Increased mid-dialogue idle timer to produce less chances to pick a conversation back up the player forgot about
There is also a mistake in the client version number. Don't let that scare you.
Changed files in this update