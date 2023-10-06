 Skip to content

Procrastinaut Playtest update for 6 October 2023

Procrastinaut Beta 1.6.0.6 Now Live!

Procrastinaut Beta 1.6.0.6 Now Live!

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome, nauts. The inventor of Always-Warping-DRM Spaceships has made the following edits to the code:

  • An obscure fullscreen issue has probably been resolved

  • Stats no longer get eaten when you jump into the abyss at an inopportune time

  • Space Jellies are now proper alcoholics as intended

  • Font has been slightly updated

  • Achievments! But don't waste your time trying to get them for now, they are not fully implemented.

  • Increased mid-dialogue idle timer to produce less chances to pick a conversation back up the player forgot about

There is also a mistake in the client version number. Don't let that scare you.

