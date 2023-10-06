Small update: Version 1.001

Hey, everyone. A small update of Kingdom Shell
- Updated the Mnemona's Tower menu, now you can see the current and future abilities of the tower.
- Slightly reduced the difficulty in later locations.
- Reduced HP of late bosses.
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Hey, everyone. A small update of Kingdom Shell
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update