Kingdom Shell update for 6 October 2023

Small update: Version 1.001

Version 1.001 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey, everyone. A small update of Kingdom Shell

  • Updated the Mnemona's Tower menu, now you can see the current and future abilities of the tower.
  • Slightly reduced the difficulty in later locations.
  • Reduced HP of late bosses.

