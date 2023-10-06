- Added Zomwick's biggest enemy as a level ending animation.
- Adjusted Zomwick's model and position slightly.
- Fixed/Improved "Task Failed Successfully" achievement. It is now easier to achieve it.
ZomWick update for 6 October 2023
Build 1.0.11 Patch Notes
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2534301
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update