 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

ZomWick update for 6 October 2023

Build 1.0.11 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12376507 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added Zomwick's biggest enemy as a level ending animation.
  • Adjusted Zomwick's model and position slightly.
  • Fixed/Improved "Task Failed Successfully" achievement. It is now easier to achieve it.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2534301
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link