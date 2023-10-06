 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Practisim Designer update for 6 October 2023

Massive Performance Improvements, Less Ram, EHC 2023 Walls

Share · View all patches · Build 12376492 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Enhancements

    • Drastically improved loading performance (3x faster)
    • Designer tool now uses less RAM

  • New Props

    • Walls from European Handgun Championships 2023
    • 1x1, 1x2, 2x2, 2x2 vertport, 2x2 lowport, 2x3

  • Bug Fixes

    • Fixed Sight Line Precision & Waypoint key to say Square Bracket

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1701371 Depot 1701371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1701373 Depot 1701373
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link