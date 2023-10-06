-
Enhancements
- Drastically improved loading performance (3x faster)
- Designer tool now uses less RAM
New Props
- Walls from European Handgun Championships 2023
- 1x1, 1x2, 2x2, 2x2 vertport, 2x2 lowport, 2x3
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Sight Line Precision & Waypoint key to say Square Bracket
Practisim Designer update for 6 October 2023
Massive Performance Improvements, Less Ram, EHC 2023 Walls
Patchnotes via Steam Community
