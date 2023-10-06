Friday patch! These are the best.

Happy Friday! Here is what you will find in the latest patch:

You can pick up the grass more easily on the farm

Small dialogue adjustment to Contaminated Plants quest

You no longer use some items in your hotbar after ending dialogue

Strafe speed has been increased

You can now "grab 1" and "split" items in your cafe fridge

Thank you to everyone who has provided feedback, suggestions and left reviews. It's been incredibly helpful for us! Please join our discord! We'd love to hear from you

https://discord.gg/HhjNd3u6KW

The Blue Oak Bridge Team💙