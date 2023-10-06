 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 6 October 2023

Version 0.030

Share · View all patches · Build 12376446 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added start of Log Book.
  • Added Most Recent Run to Log Book tab.
  • Fixed clutch issues in Multiplayer Nitro cars.
  • Fixed custom Driver and Helmet colors not being on stock bodied cars.
  • Fixed All Super Stock Center-of-Gravity so they all react the same.
  • Fixed All Stock Center-of-Gravity so they all react the same.
  • Fixed overwhelming header smoke on Nostalgia Dragsters.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2389381 Depot 2389381
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link