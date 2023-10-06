- Added start of Log Book.
- Added Most Recent Run to Log Book tab.
- Fixed clutch issues in Multiplayer Nitro cars.
- Fixed custom Driver and Helmet colors not being on stock bodied cars.
- Fixed All Super Stock Center-of-Gravity so they all react the same.
- Fixed All Stock Center-of-Gravity so they all react the same.
- Fixed overwhelming header smoke on Nostalgia Dragsters.
Drag Racing Kaos - "One More Run" Playtest update for 6 October 2023
Version 0.030
