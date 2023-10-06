 Skip to content

NSFW Solitaire update for 6 October 2023

Game content clean-up

Build 12376412 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Rarely used and lower quality card sets, backs, backgrounds were removed from the game. Now the game will take 40% less space on your hard drive.

You can still download all content from our Discord server: https://discord.gg/YgzCQNbnzT.

