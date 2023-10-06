 Skip to content

BURGER IMPACT: SOLAR STRIKE update for 6 October 2023

V0.58 Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 12376312 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The V0.58 update has been released! (mini-update)

Changelist:

  • Updated Unreal Engine version from 5.2.1 to 5.3.1. Performance might have slightly increased, but there shouldn’t be any other noticeable differences.
  • Reduced the amount the player is knocked back after performing a full-charge attack at an enemy
  • Slightly increased reverb for all sound effects
  • Reduced sound effect pitch while Burger Time is active
  • Smaller damage numbers when indirectly damaging neutral objects
  • Framerate is now always displayed in the upper-right corner of the GRAPHICS page in the Options menu
  • Various other adjustments


Join the Discord server here: https://discord.gg/AhPjRfSJ4W
Follow on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/neofuturelabs

