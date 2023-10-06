The V0.58 update has been released! (mini-update)
Changelist:
- Updated Unreal Engine version from 5.2.1 to 5.3.1. Performance might have slightly increased, but there shouldn’t be any other noticeable differences.
- Reduced the amount the player is knocked back after performing a full-charge attack at an enemy
- Slightly increased reverb for all sound effects
- Reduced sound effect pitch while Burger Time is active
- Smaller damage numbers when indirectly damaging neutral objects
- Framerate is now always displayed in the upper-right corner of the GRAPHICS page in the Options menu
- Various other adjustments
Join the Discord server here: https://discord.gg/AhPjRfSJ4W
Follow on Twitter here: https://twitter.com/neofuturelabs
