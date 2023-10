Update 5.1 Intro and Priorities

I want to break character for a moment and address a harsh but fair criticism we received claiming this game is an asset flip. This is actually a very real problem on Steam and a lot of good developers can get pushed into obscurity by the volume of games getting released daily. This however is not an asset flip I'd like to take a moment to explain some of the work I've done, why it matters, and let you all decide for yourselves.

As a solo developer that primarily codes I am very much dependent of assets for things like models, animations, and textures. I do however put a lot of effort into modifying the assets for my specific use case and optimizations. The asset pack referenced is the Backrooms Horror Template. It is a great starting point for developers in the genre and I would highly recommend it but a significant amount of it has been modified to either add mechanics or improve performance. For context that specific asset pack has 580 unique files and 247 of them have been modified. Here is the git dif for reference:

Generally, textures are only going to be downsized where appropriate to save on memory and storage. Animations were modified to add trigger events like footsteps and improve collisions accuracy in the skeletal mesh. Meshes were modified to allow for procedural placement tools. Materials were modified to be either optimized (like walls and flooring) or added features like emissive being tied to the light intensity when flickering.

These changes alone don't necessarily mean I added value or uniqueness so let me also tell you about some of the mechanics, environments, and story elements added:

There is an inventory system that was better exposed in through GUI in the last update. This GUI was removed until I could improve the quality, but the underlying system still remains and is vital to surviving as you can stockpile resources like fuel.

System for barricading areas and repelling creatures. This is a difficult concept to implement sense the creatures in The Backrooms are aggressively offensive of your presence. So, if they see you directly, they will attach but they will also avoid your presence. This is currently implemented with the moveable lights to block passageways and openings. I do plan on implementing wall mounted cameras but there is still some work to do optimizing those.

I've built a player progress tracker that maps your location in real time as well as areas of interest and places you've died (which leaves a corpse behind). This will become much more useful as the levels grow as you'll be able to map out locations and reference points to navigate back to.



There is also a sneak mechanic where the 'leaning' ability comes into play with different creatures using different types of perception to see you (i.e. sight, sound, smell) but this is not in the key bindings as it is an axis input and not and action input.

Physics actors and the ability to pick them up... lol, I know... but it's actually really well done. Objects have unique audio depending on whether it's getting hit, sliding, or rolling. It also used complex collision on concave surfaces so you can put cans inside of boxes. Idk, it's something I'm kind of proud of.



Additionally, I've put a ton of time into optimizations and features like local volumetrics, global illumination, interactive water, physics based interaction. Things that you'll see in AAA but I've been able to get running on the Steam Deck.

I have also focused on building in-engine tools to help me build out environment faster. Whether those of dynamic lights to detect the ceiling height, water runoff that reacts with the ground, or simply parameter driven walls. These take time upfront but do help expedite development later on. I prefer this approach instead of a truly procedurally generated environment because it allows me to put custom touches on every aspect of the level design even as a solo developer.



There's a tone of other features I would like to add like fluid dynamics that can absolutely run on current gen hardware like fluid sims but it does take time to optimize, and I don't think it currently warrants the effort given to current state of the game.



There's no doubt that this game has issues and is currently incomplete but I'm very satisfied with how development is going, and I firmly believe it's going to be a unique experience when it's done. Regardless, I think your criticism of the game is fair and accurate and I'm going to suspend work on the mechanics and features momentarily and focus my full efforts on the intro which is essentially a tutorial explaining all these mechanics as well as the core of the story.