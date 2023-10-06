Update Notes 6th of October 2023

[Game]
- Chance to spot a Zombie Chicken
- Various game crash fixes
- Increased overall stability
[Client]
- Fixed conquest capturing flag icon scale on 1024x768 resolution
[Server]
- Fixed bots jumping too often
[Weapons]
Mines
- Fixed bug when player could stuck in place if he failed to place mine due to obstacle for wire
- All players can defuse mines and get score awarded for it
[Materialsystem]
- Fixed giant glowing halos which could appear for certain linux users or on certain drivers
- Fixed maskedocclusionculling lib was compiled using wrong Runtime Library
- Added console command spewdriverinfo to print driver information to console
[Vulkan]
- Fixed build issue with shaderapivk for win64, vulkan mode is avaliable again
- dxvk version updated to 2.3: in this version black glowing spots which appeared with enabled MSAA are fixed, crashes are fixed, stutters greatly reduced, ram usage and perfomance might be worse than on dx9, but frametime should be more stable
[Shaders]
- Fixed bug when player model in loadout selection screen appeared with different brightness depending on zoom at certain resolutions
