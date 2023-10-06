 Skip to content

Super Gorilla Quest update for 6 October 2023

Update notes for v1.7

Build 12376190

  • Fixed bug where prison exit changes sprites when interacted with
  • Fixed bug where prison exit leads into a random spot of the hubworld
  • Added mention of the monster catalogue to tutorial

