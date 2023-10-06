STEP BY STEP OUT NOW!!!

Grab your friends, grab a snack, and take on the challenge NOW! Step by Step has just released and you don't want to miss out! Make cool jumps, fall from great heights, and overcome each obstacle by yourself or with up to 27 friends (yes, that many)! Experience great music, stunning visuals, and exciting gameplay as you maneuver around one massive map with no checkpoints. And if you want to feed your competitive side, you can compete for the fastest time on the leaderboard!

We have spent almost a year on this game, and I can't wait to see how much fun you have! Get the game now :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2361080/Step_By_Step/

You can also watch the Twitch category. I'm hoping that a lot of streamers play it, so show some love to the streamers here! https://www.twitch.tv/directory/category/step-by-step-1