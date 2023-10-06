 Skip to content

Waltz of the Wizard update for 6 October 2023

Waltz of the Wizard v3.0.2 - Bug fix patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12376006 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Fixes
  • Fixed issue on PC where input (such as buttons or hand positions) was broken, rendering the game unplayable for some
  • Fixed issue with new the achievements not unlocking if you had already finished all the required steps in the achievement
  • Fixed an issue where Skully sometimes popped in at the wrong time in the Courtyard
  • Attempt to fix an issue with Occlusion Culling in Fortress not working properly, leading to some elements of the Fortress being invisible

