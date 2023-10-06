Waltz of the Wizard v3.0.2 - Bug fix patch

BETA: Swipe right on a game to open details. Leave feedback in Discord.
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Fixes
- Fixed issue on PC where input (such as buttons or hand positions) was broken, rendering the game unplayable for some
- Fixed issue with new the achievements not unlocking if you had already finished all the required steps in the achievement
- Fixed an issue where Skully sometimes popped in at the wrong time in the Courtyard
- Attempt to fix an issue with Occlusion Culling in Fortress not working properly, leading to some elements of the Fortress being invisible
Donate or contribute.
Changed files in this update