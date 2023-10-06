Quality of Life Changes

The Series of Updates post has been quite a success as it seems. Please keep those suggestions coming. We are collecting all the suggestions and evaluating each one of them.

We just finished reviewing all of them as of today around noon and more than a dozen already made it onto our to-do list already.

We will definitely provide some improvements to handling shelves and goods on those shelves. As for employees being able to stock shelves, that is something that's already on our to-do list for a larger update for employees early next year that will also expand on the roles the employees can perform. Before that, we'll make several improvements to the handling of goods as such.

Among many of the smaller things you have requested, we will also do something about improving the experience when placing things in the gas station and allow you to do something about the larger junky structures that seem to bother quite many of you.

Those are just a few of the hot topics we know for sure that will be done, there is a lot more that is still being looked into. We won't make a final decision about what is going to be developed and in which order for at least 2 more weeks, so please keep those suggestions coming :)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2600880/Gas_Station_Simulator__Tidal_Wave_DLC/