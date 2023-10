Share · View all patches · Build 12375906 · Last edited 6 October 2023 – 15:06:02 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

The Dev Diary has switched to a weekly stream schedule to bring you exciting news from Space! Remember to follow us on Twitch to stay tuned.

In the 8th installment of the Dev Diary, Johannes and Andreas show off the new blocks included in the Space Voyager Pack coming with the 1.7 update.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2579530/Trailmakers_Space_Voyager_Pack/

Check this video to see them all!