Aerofly FS 4 Flight Simulator update for 6 October 2023

Aerofly FS 4 Version 4.0.3.19 ( 2023-10-06 )

Dear Aerofly FS users,

this update offers you our new ( but still experimental ) streaming service with gives you worldwide coverage of over 6000 global airports. We will improve or change this features in the next updates.

