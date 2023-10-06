Major Update 0.9.0!

Hello there,

This build changes pretty much every mechanic in the game for a more cohesive and immersive experience overall. Some highlights:

The entire game is 3rd person now and you fly an inspection drone/craft. No more walking around.

The inspection craft can interact with evidence, objects, phones, and more.

There are 4 primary scenes/cases to solve.

The Mind Map is an overhead camera view that allows you to see links between evidence, listen to communication from the RFB, transport to specific locations, and more.

There are short cinematics that can either help to contribute to the case or provide a visual of what could have happened.

The biotraces, audio fragments, phones, etc have all been updated as far as how they are interacted with.

There's no lengthy tutorial anymore - just get right to the investigation and learn on the job.

The flying and camera mechanics were updated as well.

I'm very excited about this update and falls more in line with the vision I had of the game. Really wanted to go for something unique and with depth.

Thanks,

Larry