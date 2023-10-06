 Skip to content

The Curse Of Grimsey Island Playtest update for 6 October 2023

Major Update 0.9.0!

Share · View all patches · Build 12375777 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello there,

This build changes pretty much every mechanic in the game for a more cohesive and immersive experience overall. Some highlights:

  • The entire game is 3rd person now and you fly an inspection drone/craft. No more walking around.
  • The inspection craft can interact with evidence, objects, phones, and more.
  • There are 4 primary scenes/cases to solve.
  • The Mind Map is an overhead camera view that allows you to see links between evidence, listen to communication from the RFB, transport to specific locations, and more.
  • There are short cinematics that can either help to contribute to the case or provide a visual of what could have happened.
  • The biotraces, audio fragments, phones, etc have all been updated as far as how they are interacted with.
  • There's no lengthy tutorial anymore - just get right to the investigation and learn on the job.
  • The flying and camera mechanics were updated as well.

I'm very excited about this update and falls more in line with the vision I had of the game. Really wanted to go for something unique and with depth.

Thanks,

Larry

