Update 6.0.3

6.0.3 Patch Notes

[IMPORTANT]

Migration is free for the weekend.

Migration button can be found ingame after logging in, from your Hero selection menu.

Migration is possible from any login region to any login region with exception of EU1, that users can not Migrate to

For EU users:

EU2 queue times lower than EU1.

We urge you to Migrate away from EU1 to use EU2 instead.

Patch Notes:

Improved server stability by opening Eu2 Cloud Server. We urge users on EU1 to migrate to this server!

Added Chat Announcements for Server shutdowns to inform players.

Fixed "mercenary" button being visible when opening Mercenary Inventory first.

Fixed Heroic drop announcements using wrong color

Fixed an issue where users were not able to delete Guild Invite mails.

Fixed AOE attacks not working

Fixed a bug with mercenary skills

Fixed fonts on 1080p

Added drop locations on journal for all Heroics

Improved Zone generation on some problematic zones

Bunch of various crash fixes

Items