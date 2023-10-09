 Skip to content

Quake II update for 9 October 2023

QUAKE II - UPDATE 1 (HOTFIX)

Share · View all patches · Build 12375737 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We have released an update that should resolve stuttering issues when jobs_enable was set to 1. Please let us know below in the Comments section if you are still seeing stuttering issues after installing this Hotfix update.

To read the previous Update 1 Release Notes in more languages, click here.

To see Quake II initial release notes & FAQ in a variety of languages, click here.

ICYMI: Be sure to check out this awesome tech rundown on how Quake II enhanced was made here.

Changed files in this update

