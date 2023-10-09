QUAKE II - UPDATE 1 (HOTFIX)

We have released an update that should resolve stuttering issues when jobs_enable was set to 1. Please let us know below in the Comments section if you are still seeing stuttering issues after installing this Hotfix update.

