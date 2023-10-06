Share · View all patches · Build 12375709 · Last edited 6 October 2023 – 14:46:14 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

😱🚀Join us for our very first TikTok live today: we'll be discussing the upcoming Steam Next Fest & answer your questions!💥

Tune in at 6 PM UTC. We appreciate your support! ⏩ https://www.tiktok.com/@playbossfighters