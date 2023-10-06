Update 0.8.5

Greetings commanders,
In this update we polished a lot of things and added features based on the community's feedback.
Additions
Zombie mode
Units
- Level up your units if you got the same unit cards, or just deploy them.
- Increased units deployment spots from 6 to 12.
- Added icons for replacing, upgrading, and deploying units.
Traps
Added 4 kind of traps:
- Spikes trap
- Flipping trap
- Electric trap
- Wooden pillar trap
Reinforcements
Added 2 more reinforcement cards:
- Grenade launchers
- Armored units
Improvements
- Added option in Options to disable all icons in zombie mode
- Reinforcement animation now shows up faster
- Drops will show description of what they do
- Increased M2 Mortar damage in Zombie mode
- Adjusted Spitfire to shoot in line on the graphics shown
- Added reinforcement cards names when hovering over them
- Fixed issue where cards don't show up correctly when there are too many
- Added zombie loading screen when clicking Play, prevents freezing
- Hovering over a unit will show the name and the level of the unit
- Added tips to inform player on actions that can be taken in game
Achievements
- Added 27 new achievements for zombie mode.
NETD
- Improved Defend the base level, dangerous shores, and enemies headquarters.
Next update we will add more features and content, and polish much more things.
Best,
Northend Games Team
