 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Northend Tower Defense update for 6 October 2023

Update 0.8.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12375703 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Greetings commanders,

In this update we polished a lot of things and added features based on the community's feedback.

Additions

Zombie mode

Units
  • Level up your units if you got the same unit cards, or just deploy them.
  • Increased units deployment spots from 6 to 12.
  • Added icons for replacing, upgrading, and deploying units.

Traps

Added 4 kind of traps:

  • Spikes trap
  • Flipping trap
  • Electric trap
  • Wooden pillar trap

Reinforcements

Added 2 more reinforcement cards:

  • Grenade launchers
  • Armored units

Improvements

  • Added option in Options to disable all icons in zombie mode
  • Reinforcement animation now shows up faster
  • Drops will show description of what they do
  • Increased M2 Mortar damage in Zombie mode
  • Adjusted Spitfire to shoot in line on the graphics shown
  • Added reinforcement cards names when hovering over them
  • Fixed issue where cards don't show up correctly when there are too many
  • Added zombie loading screen when clicking Play, prevents freezing
  • Hovering over a unit will show the name and the level of the unit
  • Added tips to inform player on actions that can be taken in game

Achievements

  • Added 27 new achievements for zombie mode.

NETD

  • Improved Defend the base level, dangerous shores, and enemies headquarters.

Next update we will add more features and content, and polish much more things.

Best,
Northend Games Team

Changed files in this update

Northend Tower Defense Content Depot 1669171
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1669172 Depot 1669172
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1669173 Depot 1669173
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot 1669174 Depot 1669174
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link