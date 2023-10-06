Update 0.8.5

Share · View all patches · Build 12375703 · Last edited 6 October 2023 – 14:52:12 UTC by Wendy

Greetings commanders,

In this update we polished a lot of things and added features based on the community's feedback.

Additions

Zombie mode

Units

Level up your units if you got the same unit cards, or just deploy them.

Increased units deployment spots from 6 to 12.

Added icons for replacing, upgrading, and deploying units.

Traps

Added 4 kind of traps:

Spikes trap

Flipping trap

Electric trap

Wooden pillar trap

Reinforcements

Added 2 more reinforcement cards:

Grenade launchers

Armored units

Improvements

Added option in Options to disable all icons in zombie mode

Reinforcement animation now shows up faster

Drops will show description of what they do

Increased M2 Mortar damage in Zombie mode

Adjusted Spitfire to shoot in line on the graphics shown

Added reinforcement cards names when hovering over them

Fixed issue where cards don't show up correctly when there are too many

Added zombie loading screen when clicking Play, prevents freezing

Hovering over a unit will show the name and the level of the unit

Added tips to inform player on actions that can be taken in game

Achievements

Added 27 new achievements for zombie mode.

NETD

Improved Defend the base level, dangerous shores, and enemies headquarters.

Next update we will add more features and content, and polish much more things.

Best,

Northend Games Team