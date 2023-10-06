CyberTD 1.0.1 fixes almost all reported bugs including a disconnect issue in multiplayer, includes first balancing tweaks and more.

One disconnect bug during upgrade selection might still occur. We added a bunch of new logs to track it down. Whenever it happens for you it would be great if you could report us anything you notice around it and also in which biome it happened for you.

Full changelog

Enhancements:

reduced size of save icon

added backspace as secondary key to delete savegames

backspace displayed on Mac to delete savegames instead of Delete

in case only second key is assigned for an action is designed that icon is displayed now

playing with keyboard only mouse now gets hidden after a while

nerfed Electron Extractor

improved deck readability on Steam Deck

Fixes:

fixed when being the only score (e.g. for new challenge) rank up icon never displays

fixed path layout missing from challenge description

fixed some ViKing ability takes being cut off

fixed ability ViKing having wrong face sometimes

fixed black text background on loading screen that’s never used

fixed lives not being displayed properly when playing with start lives mutator

fixed challenge rank when current score being same as score on last rank being displayed as rank 10000

fixed some exploitable builds

fixed level-up cards being slightly cut off on the sides on Steam Deck and similar aspect ratios

fixed disconnect in multiplayer when mobile launcher spawned its missile

fixed rare issue in virus biome cards not working as intended

fixed malicious cards showing wrong text

fixed Arc Emitter Overclocking not showing speed malus in stats

fixed weapons sometimes not firing anymore

Then we'll start work on the first content update, which is due in early November and will introduce two new game modes for you to play:

Endless mode : Proceed after wave 100 and find out how long your build can survive. You won't be able to choose new upgrades and the viruses will continue getting stronger and bring a few new abilities with them.

: Proceed after wave 100 and find out how long your build can survive. You won't be able to choose new upgrades and the viruses will continue getting stronger and bring a few new abilities with them. Strategy mode: Instead of all normal waves being random, you get predefined waves like in classic tower defense games, so you always know when which virus with which ability will spawn and can plan ahead.

If you have any ideas or wishes what you would like to see in CyberTD, join our Discord and chat with us there. :)