Update #5 - Constellations, Relics and Nightmare

Hello, Hunters!

You know the drill, you keep hunting those vampires and we keep on making them!

This time, we brought the constellations back (improving the old ones and adding some really cool ones), added new relics, introduced the Sewers Nightmare level (are you ready to mow down!?), and some other improvements and bug fixing (see the full changelog below).

We have more great news. We are already working on the next regular update and, specially, working on the next Major Update (this will be a huge one, we'll be introducing something that a lot of players are asking us for).

Changelog:

Constellations:

Draco : Gold monsters don't appear in the run. You start with 3000 Blood coins. Taking damage causes you to lose 5 Blood Coins.

: Gold monsters don't appear in the run. You start with 3000 Blood coins. Taking damage causes you to lose 5 Blood Coins. Camelopardalis : The chance per rarity is the same. The prices of the items in the store are random (0/8/15/28/35/53/62/78/92/110/126/150/172/200/215/250/275/300/400/500). Your first reroll per store is free. The type of spawned non-boss enemies will be random.

: The chance per rarity is the same. The prices of the items in the store are random (0/8/15/28/35/53/62/78/92/110/126/150/172/200/215/250/275/300/400/500). Your first reroll per store is free. The type of spawned non-boss enemies will be random. Aquarius : All primary weapons that appear in the store will be the same as your initial one. After acquiring a secondary and a passive weapon, any subsequent ones that become available in the store will be identical to them. Weapons are 15% cheaper and relics 15% more expensive.

: All primary weapons that appear in the store will be the same as your initial one. After acquiring a secondary and a passive weapon, any subsequent ones that become available in the store will be identical to them. Weapons are 15% cheaper and relics 15% more expensive. Orion : You start with all Weapon Slots unlocked. There are no Relics or Contracts in the Shop.

: You start with all Weapon Slots unlocked. There are no Relics or Contracts in the Shop. Horologium : You have 1 minute to finish the run. Killing an enemy gives you 0.1 second. Taking damage makes you lose 10 seconds.

: You have 1 minute to finish the run. Killing an enemy gives you 0.1 second. Taking damage makes you lose 10 seconds. Taurus : You can only have your initial weapon, secondary and passives. Primary weapons don't appear in the shop. Your initial weapon have Imbue x1. Your initial weapon increases rarity at levels 3, 6, 9, 12. Taking damage from enemies causes you to lose one imbue stack.

: You can only have your initial weapon, secondary and passives. Primary weapons don't appear in the shop. Your initial weapon have Imbue x1. Your initial weapon increases rarity at levels 3, 6, 9, 12. Taking damage from enemies causes you to lose one imbue stack. Cassiopeia : The screen is upside down. Accuracy is actually Engineering. Engineering bonus works like Magic Power. Magic Power bonus works like Accuracy.

: The screen is upside down. Accuracy is actually Engineering. Engineering bonus works like Magic Power. Magic Power bonus works like Accuracy. Leo: You cannot have any primary weapons, and there are no primary weapons in the Pool (nor accuracy relics). You start with a Level 1 Batbat. Secondary weapons have no cooldown. Sunblast is removed from the pool.

New Relics:

Contract Bloodlust : The player enters a frenzy state, consuming 4 blood per second. If there is no blood, life itself will be consumed. While in this state, primary weapons do not lose ammo, base speed is increased by 25%, you gain +10% Fire Rate and all enemies grant double combo.

: The player enters a frenzy state, consuming 4 blood per second. If there is no blood, life itself will be consumed. While in this state, primary weapons do not lose ammo, base speed is increased by 25%, you gain +10% Fire Rate and all enemies grant double combo. Mark of Cain : After killing 75 enemies without taking damage, while having the mark, you become immortal for 90 seconds, and the mark will be consumed at the end of this time, granting you -5% Speed and -25% Damage.

: After killing 75 enemies without taking damage, while having the mark, you become immortal for 90 seconds, and the mark will be consumed at the end of this time, granting you -5% Speed and -25% Damage. Glass Cannon : +10% Damage. +15% Accuracy. +15% Engineering. +15% Magic Power. -50% MAX HP.

: +10% Damage. +15% Accuracy. +15% Engineering. +15% Magic Power. -50% MAX HP. Lucky Vampire Slaying Underwear : +100 Luck.

: +100 Luck. Hunter Brotherhood Loyalty Card : All items in the shop are 25% cheaper.

: All items in the shop are 25% cheaper. Soul Shackles : -10% Speed. You can no longer recover HP by any means. +1 Blood per kill.

: -10% Speed. You can no longer recover HP by any means. +1 Blood per kill. Enchanted Health Potion: +50 HP. +5% Armor per 20 seconds.

New Level: Sewers Nightmare

Moar:

Improved the randomness of the shop. Now you have a bigger chance to see copies of your equipped primary weapons.

Fixed the Titan's health not showing properly on the Health Bar HUD.

Changed the xp progression of the mid-to-late run so you don't open the shop too often.

Fix the name of the Skullbalam to show it correctly on the HUD.

Increased the life of Batilla, Skullbalam and Batilla nightmare.

Updated the description of the luck stats.

When you shoot the Titan's hand when it is down, the Titan takes damage.

Improvement on the level up/gold balancing in the start of Collonade Nightmare.

Changed 'Left/Right Arm' button hint in the HUD to 'Left/Right Secondary Weapon'.

Winter Orb now has a cool VFX and SFX.

Changed the starting weapons to: SMG, Missile or Flamethrower.

Fixed the rare bug where the fog was dealing damage before reaching the player.

Batbat now hits enemies even if they are really close.

Improved the slot design on the shop screen.

Lock is now working properly.

Fixed a bug on Hobgremlin mesh.

Removed colored rarity from weapons' collection screen.

Changed the shop text from "merge" to "combine".

Fixed button Hints not updating correctly for secondary weapons.

Updated lifesteal stats description text.

Legion HP 2000 -> 1800 Eye tyrant HP 350 -> 300 Bomber HP 275 -> 245 Hob HP 600 -> 500.

Removed Fog UI when fighting the Titan.

Fixing the fog opening the Titan's door.

Fixed the rare bug where the Tita's door would remain opened during the battle.

Fixing blood vial not healing properly.

Fixed a few permanent upgrade descriptions.

And as always, have a nice hunt!