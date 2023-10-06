2023.8.2 Update Release

IDE v2023.8.2.106 with Runtime v2023.8.2.152

Licensing Fixes, MQTT startup fixes, and iOS Fixes For Xcode 15 Support

Fixed that the IDE login state could still be inconsistent even after fixes in 2023.6 - now, your tokens are much more reliably refreshed (and more frequently), so you should no longer see an issue where the Account Panel thinks you're logged-in and so has a blue icon, but Target Manager thinks you're a guest user and so none of your licensed targets are allowed. Also fixes an issue where SSO users did not refresh the tokens and so got asked to login more frequently than once every 28 days even if all was working properly.

NOTE: If you do see any issues when trying to log in or with startup crashes in this version, then this will be because you already have invalid SSO licensing information. Before you do anything else, please delete your "um.json" file in Explorer at %AppData%\GameMakerStudio2 / in Finder at either ~/.config/GameMakerStudio2/ OR some newer macOS versions put it into /Users/<username>/Library/Application Support/GameMakerStudio2/ - and this should stop the issue and give you fixed, fresh licensing information when you next sign-in to GameMaker.

A few fixes have also been made to the Xcode project GameMaker generates for you when building your projects (typically when the project contains Cocoapods in your extensions) - this stops a couple of issues where Xcode 15 would fail its part of the build until you changed a few checkbox values inside Xcode and tried again. There is also a fix for setting up Cocopods on some new Macs which have never had a working Cocopods install and a fix for ds maps being overwritten on some platforms when working with extensions.

For the full details, see the release notes:

