One of our playtesters mentioned there was a bug, so I was curious to see what was up.
Turns out the entire tutorial was busted in the first battle because I deleted a little object :')
I've fixed and that now, and with that comes some new UI as well!
Escaping Atlantis Playtest update for 6 October 2023
Bug in tutorial fixed!
One of our playtesters mentioned there was a bug, so I was curious to see what was up.
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update