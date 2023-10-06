 Skip to content

Escaping Atlantis Playtest update for 6 October 2023

Bug in tutorial fixed!

Share · View all patches · Build 12375635 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

One of our playtesters mentioned there was a bug, so I was curious to see what was up.
Turns out the entire tutorial was busted in the first battle because I deleted a little object :')
I've fixed and that now, and with that comes some new UI as well!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 2415741 Depot 2415741
  • Loading history…
