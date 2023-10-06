Update 1.2 - Rover

Hello Space Mechanics!

We are excited to celebrate the arrival of Update 1.2, a much-anticipated milestone in our journey. This update brings a groundbreaking feature to Space Mechanic Simulator - Rover Missions. Now, as part of the AstrOpticon team, you'll have the opportunity to explore the surfaces of Mars and the Moon.

In this update, we have introduced new training missions that will enable you to unlock the full potential of the Rover. You'll learn how to use the grapple for moving and detaching objects and master the art of resource transportation using the trailer. Additionally, we have added the navigation system to provide you with better orientation in the challenging terrains you'll encounter.

We've been listening to your valuable feedback, and as a result, we're excited to introduce customizable difficulty levels. Now, you have the power to tailor your gameplay experience to your preferences. Whether you prefer a challenge with no hints or want to earn more rewards for your missions, it's all within your control.

In addition to these exciting new features, we've also addressed various bug fixes based on your reports. This patch, version 1.2, not only makes the game more complete but also enhances your gaming experience by delivering more engaging content and resolving the most bothersome issues.

We want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to our incredible community for your active participation and feedback. Your comments and suggestions are thoroughly examined, and we strive to incorporate the best ideas into the game. We hope that you will enjoy the fruits of our labor.

Full patch notes:

Mars and Moon surface missions with rover

further work on hint system so it gives more general information or even no extra information on higher difficulty levels

custom difficulty settings that allow separately configure behavior of hint system, economy, resource drain and markers

added confirmation button to trade slider with auto-confirm checkbox

fixed issue with trade slider not properly working with item trade

fixed wrong label on item trade slider saying "trade resources"

added cable holders to some electric boxes to make cable layout cleaner

fixed troublesome colliders on one of space objects, that could make clicking on some elements difficult at certain angles

added leak visualization on the input side of pump, when there is no active pressure, just passive leak from source

added missing environment lighting to missions on Moon orbit

fixed some bugs with conversation history and hints panel layouting on HUD

changed pay for some missions

fixed some translations

Known issues

in some cases hint system can still give a bit too much guidance

mission summaries still often don't show obtained and used parts properly

physics can act a bit weird at times during rover missions - especially when putting objects in trailer or taking them out



