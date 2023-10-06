DD# 141 The Dark Elf King and a Paddy Field

Hi, everyone. Welcome to another week's developer's log.

In this week's updated content, you will finally meet the Dark Elf King. He will reveal a memory that may be yours. (It's true for everyone who has played this game since 2004.)



As epic as our long journey sounds, simple Text-to-Speech is not enough. Thus, an experimental text-to-song technology is in place whenever you open your relationship UI with him.

Anyway, the Dark Elf King has returned. Just as his game-broken level of power as a recruitable companion, he will give a very strong spell book as he has a glance of hope that you may be that hero 19 years ago. The spell "Polar Hurricane" echoes back from that long-lost Stone Age. Even though this is a merely short encounter, you will meet him again later when the game world expands to Qinuyi.

Meanwhile, just something from Mephisto



Talking about the map expansion, we now reached the Paddy field north to Marinas. It's now occupied by scarecrows.



They are almost totally harmless, except for a desire to dismantle your body and turn your remains into one of them. :)



Once you enter the area near that house, the atmosphere will change dramatically. We will find out what happened to this place later.

Although it is not Halloween yet, we now have Halloween-themed enemies that may appear in our random dungeons. There, you may find scarecrows attacking you alongside pumpkin monsters. The chance to get such random dungeons will increase tremendously on the day of Halloween. Of course, there are rewards as the scarecrows also have their unique item drop lists.

That shall cover the major content updates for this week. More ancient memories may come back in the next.

Today's changelog:

############Content################

[Skill]New Icon for "Vicious Bite."

[South of Samujier]Added some bunnies.

[Animals]When turtles turn hostile to you, there is now a warning message.

[Animals]Bats will also turn hostile if you attack any bats in an area.

Latest news from Ukraine

https://controlc.com/dd0fcd04

https://pastelink.net/afoyox9h