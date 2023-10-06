 Skip to content

Retchid update for 6 October 2023

Small Patch #12

Build 12375602 · Last edited by Wendy

Hello All,

Today we've released a patch that improves the following items:

  • Blood now sprays on walls behind enemies when you shoot them projectile based weapons
  • Gibbing has been enhanced to spray blood on nearby walls, it also rains blood from the ceiling if it's close enough
  • Updated blood decals to be a bit more detailed and improved the Abyssal enemy blood decals
  • Added extra health packs to E1M5, E1M6, and E1M7
  • Slightly reduced the glow of the flash light beam
  • Water puddles can be shot with the Arc-Tool and it'll deal electrical damage to any enemy or player for several seconds.

Thanks for your continued feedback.

-FBS Team

