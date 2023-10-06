Small Patch #12

Hello All,
Today we've released a patch that improves the following items:
- Blood now sprays on walls behind enemies when you shoot them projectile based weapons
- Gibbing has been enhanced to spray blood on nearby walls, it also rains blood from the ceiling if it's close enough
- Updated blood decals to be a bit more detailed and improved the Abyssal enemy blood decals
- Added extra health packs to E1M5, E1M6, and E1M7
- Slightly reduced the glow of the flash light beam
- Water puddles can be shot with the Arc-Tool and it'll deal electrical damage to any enemy or player for several seconds.
Thanks for your continued feedback.
-FBS Team
