Sound | Update 0.3.2

Fixed
- Piano cannot be used players more than once.
- Protection symbol can be picked up ground from far away.
- Did some improvement for fixing an issue that causes items disappear when dropped ground.
- Removed wrong banishment method information from Demogorgon.
- Dead players can finish the game.
- Players can finish the game without checking players in range.
- Players can equip items on eighth slot.
- Buy more button still show on players who already own max amount of item.
Added
- New map Mountain House added to the game
-- This is the first house map
-- This map only have 1 creature and 1 remnant inside to search
Changed
-
New sounds added to game.
-- Camera click sounds changed.
-- Dead players can now send a sound once per minute.
-- Guitar and Piano sounds changed.
-- Added atmospheric sounds to Vermond Factory.
-- Added different sounds to play when rituals completed.
-- Added footstep sounds for creatures.
-- All breath sounds replaced and all types of creatures send different sounds.
-
In lobby item slots move to next when player equip an item.
-
4K Camera and Crucifix meshes changed.
-
Map system changed to get ready for next update.
-
Grimore now opens a new widget while banishing.
-- You have to choose correct NPC to start banishment ritual from the book.
-- If you select wrong NPC, creature start to attack player instantly.
-
Banshee speed lowered a bit more to let players run away from her.
-
Audrey 20% sanity bonus now shown on extra percent instead of hiding inside 100%.
Removed
- Ultra violet flashlight removed from shop.
Changed files in this update