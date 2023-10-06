 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Psychoscopy update for 6 October 2023

Sound | Update 0.3.2

Share · View all patches · Build 12375592 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed

  • Piano cannot be used players more than once.
  • Protection symbol can be picked up ground from far away.
  • Did some improvement for fixing an issue that causes items disappear when dropped ground.
  • Removed wrong banishment method information from Demogorgon.
  • Dead players can finish the game.
  • Players can finish the game without checking players in range.
  • Players can equip items on eighth slot.
  • Buy more button still show on players who already own max amount of item.

Added

  • New map Mountain House added to the game

-- This is the first house map
-- This map only have 1 creature and 1 remnant inside to search

Changed

  • New sounds added to game.
    -- Camera click sounds changed.
    -- Dead players can now send a sound once per minute.
    -- Guitar and Piano sounds changed.
    -- Added atmospheric sounds to Vermond Factory.
    -- Added different sounds to play when rituals completed.
    -- Added footstep sounds for creatures.
    -- All breath sounds replaced and all types of creatures send different sounds.

  • In lobby item slots move to next when player equip an item.

  • 4K Camera and Crucifix meshes changed.

  • Map system changed to get ready for next update.

  • Grimore now opens a new widget while banishing.
    -- You have to choose correct NPC to start banishment ritual from the book.
    -- If you select wrong NPC, creature start to attack player instantly.

  • Banshee speed lowered a bit more to let players run away from her.

  • Audrey 20% sanity bonus now shown on extra percent instead of hiding inside 100%.

Removed

  • Ultra violet flashlight removed from shop.

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot 1481211 Depot 1481211
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link