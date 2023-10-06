Sound | Update 0.3.2

-- This is the first house map

-- This map only have 1 creature and 1 remnant inside to search

New sounds added to game.

-- Camera click sounds changed.

-- Dead players can now send a sound once per minute.

-- Guitar and Piano sounds changed.

-- Added atmospheric sounds to Vermond Factory.

-- Added different sounds to play when rituals completed.

-- Added footstep sounds for creatures.

-- All breath sounds replaced and all types of creatures send different sounds.

In lobby item slots move to next when player equip an item.

4K Camera and Crucifix meshes changed.

Map system changed to get ready for next update.

Grimore now opens a new widget while banishing.

-- You have to choose correct NPC to start banishment ritual from the book.

-- If you select wrong NPC, creature start to attack player instantly.

Banshee speed lowered a bit more to let players run away from her.