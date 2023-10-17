1.4 Late Anniversary Patch

Crossplay is here!
Crossplay between PC and Xbox is here! You'll now find more people to play against in Versus!
New Weapons:
- Death Ray Cube: It spins, It shoots, things die, and it shoots through walls so you can’t hide!
- Boomstick: It's a spear, it's a grenade—it's Boomstick! Try touching someone with it, we dare you!
Modifiers:
- Reflective Beams: Dazzling beams in Survival and Versus modes.
- Last Chance Survival Mode: Become a ghost and conquer those waves!
- Beeplomacy Survival Mode: Make friends with the wasps.
- Light Steps Survival Mode: Dance through mines and defy gravity.
Hazards from Heck:
- Aero Tube: Let the wind lift you!
- Dummy Platform: A moody platform that dislikes being stood on.
- Turret: An invulnerable turret with explosive ammo.
New Versus Maps:
- Sentinel: Gladiator out, turret in.
- Floatiest: Soon, there'll be nothing but air.
- Juggler: Let the balls handle the fun.
- Croissant: Tasty chaos on a plate!
- All Seeing Eye: Beware, this map sees all.
- Floating Temple: A heavenly challenge awaits!
- Suspended: Watch your step; things fall apart.
- Box Rain: The sky is falling, and it's boxy!
Update your game now and embrace the chaos. Share your thoughts in the community discussions, or join us on Discord. Let the web-slinging madness begin!
