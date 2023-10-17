 Skip to content

SpiderHeck update for 17 October 2023

1.4 Late Anniversary Patch

Share · View all patches · Build 12375563 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Crossplay is here!

Crossplay between PC and Xbox is here! You'll now find more people to play against in Versus!

New Weapons:

  • Death Ray Cube: It spins, It shoots, things die, and it shoots through walls so you can’t hide!
  • Boomstick: It's a spear, it's a grenade—it's Boomstick! Try touching someone with it, we dare you!

Modifiers:

  • Reflective Beams: Dazzling beams in Survival and Versus modes.
  • Last Chance Survival Mode: Become a ghost and conquer those waves!
  • Beeplomacy Survival Mode: Make friends with the wasps.
  • Light Steps Survival Mode: Dance through mines and defy gravity.

Hazards from Heck:

  • Aero Tube: Let the wind lift you!
  • Dummy Platform: A moody platform that dislikes being stood on.
  • Turret: An invulnerable turret with explosive ammo.

New Versus Maps:

  • Sentinel: Gladiator out, turret in.
  • Floatiest: Soon, there'll be nothing but air.
  • Juggler: Let the balls handle the fun.
  • Croissant: Tasty chaos on a plate!
  • All Seeing Eye: Beware, this map sees all.
  • Floating Temple: A heavenly challenge awaits!
  • Suspended: Watch your step; things fall apart.
  • Box Rain: The sky is falling, and it's boxy!

Update your game now and embrace the chaos. Share your thoughts in the community discussions, or join us on Discord. Let the web-slinging madness begin!

