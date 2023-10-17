1.4 Late Anniversary Patch

Crossplay is here!

Crossplay between PC and Xbox is here! You'll now find more people to play against in Versus!

New Weapons:

Death Ray Cube: It spins, It shoots, things die, and it shoots through walls so you can’t hide!

Boomstick: It's a spear, it's a grenade—it's Boomstick! Try touching someone with it, we dare you!

Modifiers:

Reflective Beams: Dazzling beams in Survival and Versus modes.

Last Chance Survival Mode: Become a ghost and conquer those waves!

Beeplomacy Survival Mode: Make friends with the wasps.

Light Steps Survival Mode: Dance through mines and defy gravity.

Hazards from Heck:

Aero Tube: Let the wind lift you!

Dummy Platform: A moody platform that dislikes being stood on.

Turret: An invulnerable turret with explosive ammo.

New Versus Maps:

Sentinel: Gladiator out, turret in.

Floatiest: Soon, there'll be nothing but air.

Juggler: Let the balls handle the fun.

Croissant: Tasty chaos on a plate!

All Seeing Eye: Beware, this map sees all.

Floating Temple: A heavenly challenge awaits!

Suspended: Watch your step; things fall apart.

Box Rain: The sky is falling, and it's boxy!

Update your game now and embrace the chaos. Share your thoughts in the community discussions, or join us on Discord. Let the web-slinging madness begin!