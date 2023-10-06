UPDATE 1.4: APIARY AND OPTIMIZATION

Greetings players!

This week we have been working very hard and as usual without a break.

We have made the following improvements and additions to the game:

Added apiary and honey itself. Hives need to be made on the workbench. Bees need to be fed and watered.

And about skill: now you need to have reputation to work at the workbench. It's different for each item.





Added 6 new quests. Removed camera shake, but if you are holding a gun, fishing rod, if you hit someone, jumping or working on a bed - camera wobble is present as before. But after these actions the camera will stop wobbling. now for killing your animals does not remove reputation. Also now reputation is added for completing all tasks. If for some task you suddenly did not get reputation - write us in the community. Fish can now be taken out of the chest. There is no separate refrigerator for fish yet. Fishing: now the rod is automatically cast a second time, after you have pulled out a fish. You cannot cancel a rod cast until the rod is cast. Vehicles should now not crash into invisible collisions of NPCs and animals. Eggs now appear in special crates, but can sometimes appear outside of them but nearby.

Eggs now do not appear if all chickens have been slaughtered.

Increased the card by 15%. Added new areas: Hunting Grounds and Reserve and 2 new stops for them. Added 2 modes to the game settings: quality and performance. This is the first stage of game optimization.

Fixed the quest with the priest, previously he still had the icon. All berries have been replanted :-) Animals are now not so quickly thirsty and hungry. Chests are now removed from the map after opening and cannot be opened without lockpicks. Other minor fixes and improvements.

And about the cost of the game: it is increased, as we said in the release news and in the last news.

Thank you for your activity. You are the best!

Also we plan to organize a stream of answers to your questions. We will announce the date of this stream in the news.

[h3]

Some players want us to add co-op (multiplayer) to the game.

But to add it the game needs to have at least 1000 reviews so that we have the opportunity to implement it.

If everyone who bought the game left a review, there would be more than a thousand reviews :-)