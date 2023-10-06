Hotfix 109

Happy Friday everyone!
- fixed rare bug with fishing animation
- now the float of the fishing rod cannot be above the boat on the sea beach
- added manual save button
- the first boss now deals less damage
- sleeping bag now restores more energy
