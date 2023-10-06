 Skip to content

Forest Spirit update for 6 October 2023

Hotfix 109

Happy Friday everyone!

  • fixed rare bug with fishing animation
  • now the float of the fishing rod cannot be above the boat on the sea beach
  • added manual save button
  • the first boss now deals less damage
  • sleeping bag now restores more energy

