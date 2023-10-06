1.0.1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12375488 · Last edited 6 October 2023 – 16:09:26 UTC by Wendy

This update provides tweaks to puzzles, a new feature, and bug fixes for Escape From Mystwood Mansion!

New Feature:

End Screen Timer: Added an optional timer that can be enabled in Settings that will show the time it took to complete the game in the end screen.

Puzzle Adjustments:

Library Gate Tweak: Small tweaks to the cipher paper used for the gate puzzle in Library.

Bug Fixes:

Outer Door Issue: Fix issue where player would get stuck in outer door by standing close to the windows while opening the doors.

Visual Bug on Stones in Wine Cellar: Fixed bug where stone texture in Wine Cellar would sometimes flicker black.

Winter Garden Plates: Fixed the shininess of the plates in Winter Garden.

Seed Teleportation Bug: Seeds no longer possess teleportation powers! We've ensured they stay put in the Winter Garden and resist the allure of the Library.

Winter Garden Plant Pot Disappearance: The potted plants in the Winter Garden won't pull a Houdini act anymore when you place them on the plates in the dining area.

Wine Cellar Magnet Retrieval: Fixed issue where magnet could get stuck behind the bars and could not be picked up in the Wine Cellar.

Library "Thinking Outside the Box" Fix: Fixed issue where it was possible to bypass the gate in the library in an non-intended way.

Library Overlay Disappear: Fix issue where some overlay pieces could disappear while moving them in Library.

Library Overlay Weird Light: Fix weird lighting casted on overlay pieces in Library while rotating them.

…and more fixes for minor issues!

Miscellaneous:

Checkpoint Clarification: Added "Progress made since last checkpoint will be lost" text when pressing the exit button in Pause menu, to make it more clear that progress may be lost when exiting the game.

Grammar Improvements: The grammar gurus have arrived to banish typos and language misadventures from the mansion; Fixed grammar mistakes.

We appreciate your continued support and thank you for reporting bugs so we can continue improving our game!