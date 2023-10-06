 Skip to content

Gatedelvers Playtest update for 6 October 2023

The Big List of Problems 2: Of Lists and Lettuce

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Dramatically reduced Axe chop's recovery time. (0.45 -> 0.25 sec)
    (Axes now have the Big DPS)

  • Increased Mallet & Wrench size/range a bit.

  • Increased Armor Break duration on all pickaxes by 2.5 seconds.

  • Removed the durability loss reduction from Shotgun's infusion trait.

  • Added Volatile enchantment.

  • Removed Swift & Heavy enchantments (until can fix them showing up on items that can't use 'em).

  • Reduced the weight of Brittledeep tables to make them better throwables.

  • Improved Final Fountain environment collision.

  • Added some lamp posts to the Hub.

  • Fixed Lightwalls buzzing even when turned off, reduced buzz volume.

  • Adjusted Architect dialogue.

  • Fleet enemies are now better at not walking into lightbeams and lightwalls. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Cleaned up 50MB of unused textures from the game files.

  • Fixed Astral Spark infusion not getting removed properly. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed that one Fleet room having sideways lightwalls. (Reported by many.)

  • Fixed Inferno infusion not getting removed properly. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed curse timer being visible at 0 when finding a cursed item from a chest. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Scrapper not using proper item destruction logic, causing enchantments/curses to stick around. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Admiral continuing to run in place after losing track of target while winding up to a sprint. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed "using" a passive item to equip/unequip it triggering Astral Spark infusions mana cost. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Needle Cape, Deci-Catalyst & Flashy Cape not costing mana per trigger with Astral Spark infusion. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Phantom Daggers having a regular dagger's model stuck in there.

  • Fixed Seals getting wiped when closing the seal menu.

  • Fixed Unstoppable Force & Immovable Object affecting knockback sources that should be immune, like spikes or cannons. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Rope Drones not dropping their ropes on client players when the drone dies. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Pit area seals wiping identical seals from other sources when removed. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Fixed Adventurer restoring ability uses on area transition. (Reported by Cellestus.)

  • Enchanting/cursing an item with Bloodsmith stacks now clears those stacks properly. (Reported by Cellestus.)

