The Big List of Problems 2: Of Lists and Lettuce

Dramatically reduced Axe chop's recovery time. (0.45 -> 0.25 sec)

(Axes now have the Big DPS)

Increased Mallet & Wrench size/range a bit.

Increased Armor Break duration on all pickaxes by 2.5 seconds.

Removed the durability loss reduction from Shotgun's infusion trait.

Added Volatile enchantment.

Removed Swift & Heavy enchantments (until can fix them showing up on items that can't use 'em).

Reduced the weight of Brittledeep tables to make them better throwables.

Improved Final Fountain environment collision.

Added some lamp posts to the Hub.

Fixed Lightwalls buzzing even when turned off, reduced buzz volume.

Adjusted Architect dialogue.

Fleet enemies are now better at not walking into lightbeams and lightwalls. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Cleaned up 50MB of unused textures from the game files.

Fixed Astral Spark infusion not getting removed properly. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed that one Fleet room having sideways lightwalls. (Reported by many.)

Fixed Inferno infusion not getting removed properly. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed curse timer being visible at 0 when finding a cursed item from a chest. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed Scrapper not using proper item destruction logic, causing enchantments/curses to stick around. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed Admiral continuing to run in place after losing track of target while winding up to a sprint. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed "using" a passive item to equip/unequip it triggering Astral Spark infusions mana cost. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed Needle Cape, Deci-Catalyst & Flashy Cape not costing mana per trigger with Astral Spark infusion. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed Phantom Daggers having a regular dagger's model stuck in there.

Fixed Seals getting wiped when closing the seal menu.

Fixed Unstoppable Force & Immovable Object affecting knockback sources that should be immune, like spikes or cannons. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed Rope Drones not dropping their ropes on client players when the drone dies. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed Pit area seals wiping identical seals from other sources when removed. (Reported by Cellestus.)

Fixed Adventurer restoring ability uses on area transition. (Reported by Cellestus.)