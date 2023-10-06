 Skip to content

Travellers Rest update for 6 October 2023

Patch v0.6.1.10

Build 12375434 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Solved an issue with the loading screen that could cause a block.
  • Solved an error that caused the last message of the construction mode tutorial not to show.
  • Solved an error that caused that, upon closing the tavern, the last customer stayed ordering a drink from their table indefinitely.
  • Added some tips to loading screen.
  • Localization has been updated.

