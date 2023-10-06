- Solved an issue with the loading screen that could cause a block.
- Solved an error that caused the last message of the construction mode tutorial not to show.
- Solved an error that caused that, upon closing the tavern, the last customer stayed ordering a drink from their table indefinitely.
- Added some tips to loading screen.
- Localization has been updated.
Travellers Rest update for 6 October 2023
Patch v0.6.1.10
