Fantasy Survivors update for 6 October 2023

Update 96 - Upgrade screen revamp

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi all,

The Upgrades "book" is now split into Survivor Levels. More upgrades will be added soon.

While typing in the Chat box, the keyboard method of selecting level ups (Q, E and SPACE) got activated too. This has been fixed.

Till later,
André

