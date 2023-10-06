Update 96 - Upgrade screen revamp

Hi all,
The Upgrades "book" is now split into Survivor Levels. More upgrades will be added soon.
While typing in the Chat box, the keyboard method of selecting level ups (Q, E and SPACE) got activated too. This has been fixed.
Till later,
André
