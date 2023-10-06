 Skip to content

Noxious Weeds: Prologue update for 6 October 2023

v0.5.45 Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Just a quick update to expand the How to Play screen, giving more insight about the Day/Night cycle and the trapped vegetable companions.

