Orange Season v0.10.2 Patch Notes

Hello everyone
Today we have a great new patch for the game! Including an awesome update for 'Steam Deck' players.
Please do let us know if you're still having problems with the game.
Check out the patch notes below: ːsteamhappyː
Features:
-
The game now supports Steam Deck/Linux
-
Improved controller support
-
Added a spa next to the INN
-
Reworked animal system
-
Better UI visibility and design
-
Gabriel's Dance now has a song
-
More pet sounds
-
Rebalanced prices
-
Chance to get more products from animals
-
Beach Foraging
-
Animation for earning and losing coins
-
Reworked animal pricing
Fixes:
-
Fixed object collisions missing during festival days
-
Upgraded house appearance now changes depending on the current season
-
Fixed animals multiplying when calling animals inside
-
Weather icon now updates when you leave your house
-
Fixed lots of collision issues
-
Player no longer walks through the ball during festival days
-
Fixed character disappearing after pulling an all-nighter
-
Solved black screen after going down too deep on the mines
-
Cuttable grass now changes depending on the current season
-
Cats no longer bark
-
Removed red line showing up under certain objects
-
Added missing balloons on Recycler
-
Added missing sound effect when interacting with bee house
-
Fixed player not respawning next to bed
-
Fixed HUD showing up inside the menu
-
Animals no longer fail to produce after a couple of days
-
Sheep now visually have wool once it's grown
-
Milking and shearing now works correctly
-
Milking now has a chance daily and won't work if the cow is or has been very stressed
-
When animals are sold or run away, their spaces are now made available for new animals.
As always thank you very much for the support with the game!
We're enjoying adding new things to improve the game. We're also trying our best to work through all the bugs.
Again thank you!
Thanks,
Jeroen, Rafael, Robert & Kazz
