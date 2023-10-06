Orange Season v0.10.2 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 12375370 · Last edited 6 October 2023 – 15:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello everyone

Today we have a great new patch for the game! Including an awesome update for 'Steam Deck' players.

Please do let us know if you're still having problems with the game.

Check out the patch notes below: ːsteamhappyː

Features:

The game now supports Steam Deck/Linux

Improved controller support

Added a spa next to the INN

Reworked animal system

Better UI visibility and design

Gabriel's Dance now has a song

More pet sounds

Rebalanced prices

Chance to get more products from animals

Beach Foraging

Animation for earning and losing coins

Reworked animal pricing

Fixes:

Fixed object collisions missing during festival days

Upgraded house appearance now changes depending on the current season

Fixed animals multiplying when calling animals inside

Weather icon now updates when you leave your house

Fixed lots of collision issues

Player no longer walks through the ball during festival days

Fixed character disappearing after pulling an all-nighter

Solved black screen after going down too deep on the mines

Cuttable grass now changes depending on the current season

Cats no longer bark

Removed red line showing up under certain objects

Added missing balloons on Recycler

Added missing sound effect when interacting with bee house

Fixed player not respawning next to bed

Fixed HUD showing up inside the menu

Animals no longer fail to produce after a couple of days

Sheep now visually have wool once it's grown

Milking and shearing now works correctly

Milking now has a chance daily and won't work if the cow is or has been very stressed

When animals are sold or run away, their spaces are now made available for new animals.

As always thank you very much for the support with the game!



We're enjoying adding new things to improve the game. We're also trying our best to work through all the bugs.

Again thank you!

Thanks,

Jeroen, Rafael, Robert & Kazz