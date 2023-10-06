 Skip to content

Wartales update for 6 October 2023

Patch Notes for 06/10/2023

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Wartales v1.0.28909

Battle

  • Fixed a crash that would occur in the arena of legends when a recovering unit would be struck by an exploding mine.
  • Fixed an issue during the second arena of legends fight where a legionary would spawn when between two bosses.

Items

  • Fixed an issue where the light ornate helmet could grand +0 range.
  • Fixed an issue where items obtained in the Arena of Legends couldn’t be altered or sold.

World

  • Fixed an issue where some lockpickable chests would reward the player with too much XP.
  • Fixed an issue where every fire source would be white.

