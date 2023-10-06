Evil Seal - Update 0.5.7

Dear Evil Seal Players,

I'm thrilled to announce a brand new game update! Your feedback and support have been invaluable in making Evil Seal the best it can be. Thanks to your reports and suggestions, I've addressed several bugs and made significant improvements to the game.

I genuinely appreciate your dedication to helping me create a smoother and more enjoyable gaming experience. Your passion for Evil Seal motivates me to continue refining the game and bringing you new content.

Please, keep those suggestions and feedback coming! I'm committed to making Evil Seal the best it can be as we approach its full release on January 10, 2024.

Thank you for being part of this journey, and stay tuned for more updates and improvements.

Sincerely,

Raffaele Mandese