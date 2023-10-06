 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bozalleth's Curse update for 6 October 2023

Missions Fixed in First Location

Share · View all patches · Build 12375202 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The mission was not visible after a power outage, but it has now been resolved!

Changed files in this update

SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2264491
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2264492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB Unknown Depot Depot 2264493
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link