Open Mod v2.007 [6-oct-2023]

-added custom IK interactions for lasers and flashlights too! Now the hand reaches and toggles the laser. However, the animations are not final but more like placeholders for now, but even with those animations it doesn't look half bad!

-in order for this to work as intended we had to create a cycling system for the laser or flashlight toggling, meaning that if you have multiple green lasers for example on your weapon, then you press the "Toggle Green Laser Key" the first green laser that is found on your weapon will be interacted with and toggled, after that the second greel laser that is found on your weapon will be interacted with and toggled, after that the first green laser that is found on your weapon will be interacted to and toggled off, and so on.

-only downside so far is that if you toggle a laser that is on the right rail of the gun, the hand reaching it will clip through weapon. It's expected behaviour and we hope it won't bother you too much. We could fix this by creating independent animations based on where the laser/flashlight is positioned but that would have some performance impact. We will see in time if it's worth adding such a system.