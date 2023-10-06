StormEdge v1.1.2 Patch Notes

Improvements

Technical

Gamepad rumble effects were added to the game, and you can adjust them in the Settings

Now you can toggle Screen Shake effects in the Settings

Now you can rebind inputs in the Settings

Gameplay

Combatant from the Blazing Potions will attack more aggressively instead of drinking potions or roaring when he has 2 active shields

_We, Shieldbreaking Games and HypeTrain Digital, are paying close attention to your feedback on Steam to make StormEdge: Wind of Change better. We're actively working to improve the game's stability and fix issues, and you can expect these improvements in future updates.

Thank you for your interest in the StormEdge and your support!_